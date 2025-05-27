Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.41% of Heritage Financial worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.3%

HFWA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,635.96. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

