Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GTE opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,737,936 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,749.76. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 476,527 shares of company stock worth $2,003,350 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

