Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,600 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Trading Down 1.4%

MAS opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

