Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,400 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 1,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 439,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $142,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

