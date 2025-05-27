Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 151,937 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.62% of Ramaco Resources worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of METC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 142,423 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346,265 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $722,129.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,816.49. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,416.24. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of METC opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

