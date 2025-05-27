Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,100 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

