Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 181,200 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

