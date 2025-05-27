Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,000 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 277,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

