Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,396 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of PVH worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PVH by 1,796.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

