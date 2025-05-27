Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 60,900 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neil Campbell purchased 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $148,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,570. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

