Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 62,700 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

