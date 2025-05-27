Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO
AGCO Stock Performance
NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -14.87%.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGCO
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.