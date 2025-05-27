Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -14.87%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

