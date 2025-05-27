Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 486,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.12.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

