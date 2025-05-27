Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ingles Markets by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

