Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.