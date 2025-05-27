Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 27,309 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 109,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.