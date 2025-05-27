Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 441,117 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,117 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.05% of B&G Foods worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 744,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 405,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BGS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.74. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.