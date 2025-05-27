Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 51,100 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.54% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

