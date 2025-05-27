Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 687,756 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 490.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,756 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Coty worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Coty Stock Down 2.9%

COTY stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.