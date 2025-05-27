Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 608,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KC shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nomura raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of KC opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

