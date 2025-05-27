Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 168.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

