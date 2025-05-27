Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Primerica worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Primerica Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PRI stock opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.02. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

