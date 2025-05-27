Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.30% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $408,185.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,482,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,587,161.33. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

