Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Omnicell worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,093,000 after buying an additional 737,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Trading Down 2.1%

Omnicell stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

