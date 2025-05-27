Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 246,430 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,430 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

