Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,166 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $514.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

