Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,116,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after buying an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 11.4%

BWXT opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $111.63.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

