Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1,492.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,454 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 431,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,894,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

