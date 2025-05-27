Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.55% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

