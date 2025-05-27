Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

