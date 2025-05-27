Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.55 Million Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of LSPD opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

