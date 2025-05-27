Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.03% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a PE ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -606.45%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

