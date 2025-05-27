Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of Marten Transport worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,196,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 569,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3,788.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 263,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 256,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 194,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marten Transport by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 20,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,598.72. This represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

