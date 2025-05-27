Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.81 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.