Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,535,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,921,000 after buying an additional 97,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $197.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $268.18.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $187,262.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,787,715.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $4,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,320 shares in the company, valued at $103,285,908. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,495 shares of company stock worth $9,500,531 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

