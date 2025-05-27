Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 296.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,228,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,702,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

