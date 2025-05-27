Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1,221.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Celanese by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Celanese by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

