Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.02 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $247,567.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,706.14. The trade was a 41.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $59,293.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,201.42. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

