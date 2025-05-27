Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.11 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

