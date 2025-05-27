Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 246,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.83% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $653.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.41%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

