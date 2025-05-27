Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,115 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,965,000 after buying an additional 6,228,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after buying an additional 244,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 212,707 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IMO stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.