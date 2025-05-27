Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $154,105.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,259.65. The trade was a 31.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $543,144. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

