Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 26,600 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,064.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

QQQM stock opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

