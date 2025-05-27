Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,900 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of ArcBest worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

ArcBest Stock Down 2.1%

ArcBest stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

