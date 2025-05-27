Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 625,000 Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.85% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.20.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

