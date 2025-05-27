Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 625,000 Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,442,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $12,202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BEAG stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

