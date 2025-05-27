Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

