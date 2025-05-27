Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 652.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Waystar worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Waystar by 701.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In related news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,696,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,000. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,498,747 shares of company stock worth $318,702,871 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Waystar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 429.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

