Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,406 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $2,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3,456.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

