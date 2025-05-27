Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,659 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.71% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 206,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,575.32. This represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,627. The trade was a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

